There is no denying that Los Angeles Lakers’ marquee player LeBron James has been one of the best players to have ever stepped into the NBA. Not just being a bully on the court, the 36-years-old is an absolute beast off it as well. Due to which, LeBron James has reached 100M followers on Instagram. Which interestingly is more following than six league combined including NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO