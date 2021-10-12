How to photograph a solar eclipse
Preparation is key if you want to photograph a solar eclipse. You may only get to witness this event a handful of times in a lifetime, so it's important to be armed with good equipment and a solid understanding of composition before the sun disappears. In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know in order to capture brilliant eclipse pictures. But first, it's worth going over what actually happens during this natural phenomenon.www.space.com
