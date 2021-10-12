CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to photograph a solar eclipse

By Mathew Browne
Space.com
 9 days ago
Preparation is key if you want to photograph a solar eclipse. You may only get to witness this event a handful of times in a lifetime, so it's important to be armed with good equipment and a solid understanding of composition before the sun disappears. In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know in order to capture brilliant eclipse pictures. But first, it's worth going over what actually happens during this natural phenomenon.

Space.com

Space.com

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

