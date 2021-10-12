How to photograph a solar eclipse

Bob Ditty (@bobditty) is an American humanitarian freelance photographer and filmmaker based in Uganda. After volunteering in Uganda and realizing how much the production of quality photo and video could make an impact there, he decided to make it his life’s work to help area organizations make great content. He’s also the creator of the #MzeeSeries ("Mzee" in Luganda means "Old Man"), which focuses on photographing the elderly in Uganda, one of the world’s youngest countries. We came across his Alpha Universe Profile and connected with him to learn more about his photography and filmmaking and why his Sony Alpha cameras have been game changers for him in his quest to capture and share the human spirit. Read more below and create your own Alpha Universe Profile HERE for a chance to be featured on AlphaUniverse.com.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 14 DAYS AGO