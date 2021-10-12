CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

COVID funds ‘essential’ for safe schools

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona has now received more than $4 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery funds for education, which Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said has been “incredibly critical” for schools to safely reopen because “the state has fallen short” in that regard. Arizona just received another $862 million from the federal...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare school board adopts mask policy, hears report on COVID funding

The Dare County Board of Education, on a 3-2 vote, adopted a “face coverings” policy on Oct. 12, 2021. Voting for the policy were board Chair Mary Ellon Ballance, Vice Chair Margaret Lawler and member Frank Hester. In discussion, member Joe Tauber declared “I’m just tired of the hammer. I’m...
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina among 3 states warned by US Labor Department over COVID rules

PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused to adopt rules to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The threats were sent to Arizona, South Carolina and Utah as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration prepares […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
CBS Sacramento

Parents Stage Statewide Walkout On Monday Over California’s School COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A number of parents have pulled their children out of school on Monday to protest California’s looming COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Hundreds of protesters descended on the California State Capitol on Monday morning. Other rallies are also planned across the state. Some parents say they are concerned about the long-term effects the vaccine might have on a child. Others are concerned about personal choice. “The vaccine mandate I don’t think should be forced upon anybody,” said A.J. Fernandez. A UC San Francisco infectious disease expert is trying to assure parents that the vaccine is safe. “The FDA, when they fully approve something, they go through months of data. They really are about safety,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi. “So, I want parents to feel comfortable that when the FDA fully approves this that it’s safe for their children,” she added. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement back in October. Children in grades 7-12 must either be vaccinated or get an exemption. The mandate will go into full effect once the vaccines get full FDA approval for ages 5-1. Many school districts, like Sacramento City Unified, are urging parents to keep their kids in class.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Parents Keep Students Home To Protest Newsom’s State-Wide Vaccine Mandate For All Schoolchildren

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of parents kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest of the state-wide vaccination requirements announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month. Social media posts called for parents who disagree with the vaccine mandate for students to keep them home from school Monday in a state-wide protest. There does not appear to be a formal group behind the protest. “We have to stand up for our children, we have to stand up for our rights,” parent Armine Adamyan said. She was among a large contingent of parents protesting at an LAUSD district office,...
PROTESTS
Detroit News

Michigan's plan for federal COVID relief funds for schools approved

The U.S. Department of Education approved Michigan’s plan on Friday to use emergency federal funds to safely reopen schools and expand opportunities for students impacted by the pandemic. Michigan is receiving a total of $3.72 billion in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Approval of its...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The American Rescue Plan
theportlandsun.com

Phillips outlines schools' plan for $49M Covid relief funding

Extra help may soon be on the way for Sumner County students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in October, the school district will use a portion of the $49 million it’s expected to receive in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for before-and after-school tutoring programs at each school.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
districtadministration.com

Targeted hygiene: The catalyst for a safe return to school this fall

As schools across the U.S. have welcomed students back for the fall semester – many at full capacity for the first time in over 18 months – how can they ensure they meet the increased hygiene standards students, parents, and staff now expect? A solution lies in partnering with hygiene experts to develop a tailored, science-based approach to cleaning, disinfection, and hand hygiene protocols.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Florida Board of Education votes to withhold funds from school districts that enforce COVID-19 mask mandates

The Florida Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to financially sanction eight school districts that enforced mask mandates in their schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These district mask policies, which adhere to federal guidance, go against state rules that require parents to have the "sole discretion" in whether their children wear masks to school.
EDUCATION
Rogersville Review

Hixson lays out spending plan for $16.4 million ESSER 3 COVID federal school funding

ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) is the school system equivalent of the COVID 19 federal stimulus funding that counties are receiving. At the Oct. 7 Hawkins County Board of Education meeting Hixson presented the BOE with his proposed plan for ESSER 3. One stipulation of the ESSER funds is that 20 percent go toward instructional programs.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Beta News

Can vaccine passports ensure a safe return to school?

With no true end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, there are growing concerns from parents, teachers, and dignitaries alike about how schools can operate safely as the new school year gets into full flow. As vaccination rates increase across the board, educational institutions nationwide are determining whether or not to make it mandatory for students to be vaccinated upon re-entry.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy