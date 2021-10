The Monsters Within event launched in Apex Legends on October 12. It is the second three-week thematic event, and the first to feature Event Packs. For the Monsters Within the event, there are 40 new cosmetics. You can either craft them with crafting materials or get them at random in Monsters Within Event Packs and Apex Packs. The Monsters Within Packs cost only 400 Apex Coins, and supposedly, aside from guaranteeing a Monster Within cosmetic in them, have the same odds as a normal Apex Pack. That did not end up being the case when the event launched.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO