Point-of-Purchase Displays Packaging - The Latest In Retail Packaging

The Cannabis Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Green packing a significant trend arising is the push for weed products to be packaged in materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. As more states legalize medical marijuana, the weed industry across the globe has grown more than 310% in the past four years. As per the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, marijuana has been legalized at some or the other level in 28+ states and is pending further legalization in 13+ others. This exponential growth, along with an attribute of self-funded small organizations, has helped legitimize its use in the eyes of many. By 2020, it is anticipated the industry is expected to reach $24.5 billion alone in the U.S., with $11.2 billion alone for recreational products. While 89% of customers preferred flowers in 2017, by 2020 only 61% of customers prefer flowers, instead favoring concentrated, processed weed formats. Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1035.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO