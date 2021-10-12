CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Point-of-Purchase Displays Packaging - The Latest In Retail Packaging

atlanticcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail packaging is the packaged product that companies use to ship their merchandise to the consumer. Retail packaging helps consumers find and buy products, ensure that they are all accounted for, and create a favorable experience when purchasing. Proper packaging also creates a professional look for the company as well as an efficient and effective method of shipping products. Packaging can make or break a company's sales and profits, so it is important to choose high-quality options that will provide the best results.

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
wvih.com

Package Handlers Announces Christmas Deadlines

The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines. The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020. For the UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day freight arriving...
RETAIL
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Blister Packaging

Blister is a popular and growing packaging option worldwide, driven by its unique ability to provide increased product protection, improved patient compliance and precise dose accuracy. As blister becomes the global packaging of choice for many Rx and OTC products, industry leaders turn to us. Our fully integrated blister line...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design
Street.Com

Get That Package on Time? How Some Retailers Are Rethinking the Supply Chain

The supply chain disruption problem does not seem to be going away anytime soon, and so many companies are trying some innovative solutions to help ease the bottlenecks. From chartering their own container ships to adding more local fulfillment centers, some of the largest retailers are taking drastic measures to speed up the delivery of their products to the marketplace.
RETAIL
royalexaminer.com

Companies bet on green packaging

Amid increasing environmental concerns, some companies are rethinking how they approach packaging, aiming to minimize their environmental footprint while reducing waste and potentially cutting costs. Packaging company DS Smith argues that better packaging could save companies $46 billion per year by reducing global logistics costs. Wasted space is a key...
ENVIRONMENT
Design World Network

Right sized packaging to boost sustainability

E-commerce has recently experienced an enormous rise in acceptance and success. At the same time, consumers increasingly value sustainability and avoiding the use of unnecessary packaging material. To address these trends Quadient, in Drachten, the Netherlands, developed a new packaging machine for the flexible, sustainable, and cost-effective production of customized corrugated cardboard packaging. This system utilizes PC-based control, EtherCAT communication, and drive technology from Beckhoff.
INDUSTRY
beautypackaging.com

Silgan Holdings Acquires Unicep Packaging

Silgan Holdings Inc., a supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, has acquired Unicep Packaging. As a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider, Unicep develops, formulates, manufactures and sells precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications and skin care products, primarily for the health care, diagnostics, animal health, oral care and personal care markets. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho and is projected to generate approximately $45 million in sales and approximately $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
atlanticcitynews.net

Cannabis Packaging Market Size 2021 | Industry Demand, Growth & Trends

The Cannabis Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Green packing a significant trend arising is the push for weed products to be packaged in materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. As more states legalize medical marijuana, the weed industry across the globe has grown more than 310% in the past four years. As per the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, marijuana has been legalized at some or the other level in 28+ states and is pending further legalization in 13+ others. This exponential growth, along with an attribute of self-funded small organizations, has helped legitimize its use in the eyes of many. By 2020, it is anticipated the industry is expected to reach $24.5 billion alone in the U.S., with $11.2 billion alone for recreational products. While 89% of customers preferred flowers in 2017, by 2020 only 61% of customers prefer flowers, instead favoring concentrated, processed weed formats. Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1035.
INDUSTRY
atlanticcitynews.net

900 Series Cooking Equipment Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2027| Rosinox,Charvet,Ali Group

A report was released recently that sheds lots of light on the 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market. The report covers an overview of the industry along with a detailed explanation that provides a lot of insight. The report also analyzes the production as well as management technology in various end-user industries. An in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, analysis of the competition and regional analysis that is very detailed have been included in the report of the 900 Series Cooking Equipment market for the review period of 2021 - 2027.
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Ketchup Packaging

Kraft Heinz has announced plans for a new PET ketchup bottle that was mentioned in its latest Environmental Social Governance report to help as part of its shift towards more sustainable packaging. The bottle is expected to be launched in 2022 and will be part of the company's shift towards...
ENVIRONMENT
live5news.com

Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new high-tech grocery distribution center. Plans call for the more-than-720,000 square-foot distribution center to be built in the Lyman area of in Spartanburg County, according to a release from the governor’s office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
TrendHunter.com

AR Cosmetics Packaging

Faca Packaging, a high-end packaging manufacturer for top cosmetics brands, links the manufacturing of packaging with digital technology to provide interactive experiences with augmented reality. Thanks to the use of AR, the manufacturer is capable of enhancing the amount of information that can usually be presented on a product package, and the experience of learning more about a product, or how to use it, becomes a much more engaging experience.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Plastic Produce Packaging Bans

It's commonplace to visits a grocery store or market and find fruits and vegetables wrapped in plastic, but a new plastic packaging ban is being implemented in France to help combat against the use of single-use plastics. The French government has published a list of roughly 30 fruits and vegetables...
COMBAT SPORTS
TrendHunter.com

Platinum Perfume Packaging

There's a striking new Coach bottle design for perfume and it was created with a metal form for the purposes of achieving "perfect and regular intensity." French glass and aluminium decoration specialist Prad was responsible for creating the metallization for the new Coach Platinum for Interparfums, and the design prominently features the brand's embossed logo. The liquid metallization process used by Prad is said to be unique to France, which makes the design of this luxury perfume packaging all the more covetable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thedieline.com

26 Orange Packaging Designs

As the season's leaves turn from bright green to yellow and orange hues, as porches fill with gourds and all the coffees taste like pumpkin, we know that the fall season has arrived. When summer turns to fall, blankets feel softer, fires seem warmer, and the color orange becomes more welcoming. So today, we've rounded up twenty-six of our favorite orange packaging designs that will undoubtedly inspire you to embrace the color with open arms, no matter the season.
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy