The Oregon Health Authority said on Oct. 15 it was prepared to grant a certificate of need to a controversial mental hospital long proposed for Wilsonville. First, OHA dialed back the number of beds from 100 to 60. Second, state officials said 45% of those beds would have to be allocated to patients who have been civilly committed, are in court custody, or are in a diversion program. The proposed approval also allows the hospital to allocate beds to Medicaid patients if there isn’t enough demand from patients who are committed, in custody or in diversion.

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO