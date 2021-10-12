Department renamed Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Department

NEWS RELEASE

Human Relations Department is updating its name to the Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Department in an effort to renew focus on investigating civil rights violations and ensuring that inclusion, equity and diversity goals and training are part of all city operations.

City Manager Brian Platt is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Andrea Dorch, JD, CPM, as department director.

“Director Dorch brings a passion for the mission as well as top-notch organizational skills and experience to this position,” Platt said.

Dorch previously worked for the city in various roles for more than 17 years, and officially rejoined the administration in April 2021.

Dorch left the city briefly to serve as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Labor Standards Regional Director for Regions 6 & 7, overseeing nine states including Missouri and Nebraska. She holds a Juris Doctor and Master of Public Administration in Urban Policy from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. Dorch is also an alumna of Rockhurst University and a U.S. Navy veteran.

“Civil rights, economic inclusion, equity, and labor rights are the center of my vision for the department’s work,” Dorch said. “In this role, I endeavor to create a city where citizens have a discrimination-free environment in which to live, work and gather. We will do that by removing discriminatory restrictions in the marketplace and increasing the threshold for contracting opportunities to help ensure economic mobility for all our residents.”

CREO KC staff will enforce anti-discrimination laws, promote the Tenants Bill of Rights, and advocate for greater accessibility to the city’s business programs. These programs include the minority-owned business enterprise (MBE) certification, woman-led business (WBE) certification, gender equity programs, and small local business (SLBE) programs.

In her first months on the job, Dorch has already started implementing improvements such as:

Decreasing the time to process certifications for businesses

Adding civil rights complaint filing to the new myKCMO app

Increasing enforcement against firms defrauding the city in government contracting

Working with fire and police departments to update diversity and inclusion policies

In addition to the new name, the public will soon see a revamped presence on the city’s website at KCMO.gov/CREO and an informational campaign to explain the department’s services for residents and businesses. To request a presentation to your community group, contact Edwina Jones.

The former Human Relations Department, established in 1968, has long been known for its work to investigate civil rights and city contracting violations.

Media questions may be directed to our media relations staff at media@kcmo.org.