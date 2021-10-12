Dorchester County receives grant to fight hunger

Dorchester County will receive a $215,000 grant to address food insecurity in low-to-moderate income areas where such issues were worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. In statement the county announced that The Lowcountry Food Bank will administer the grant by allocating food, refrigerators and freezers to six of its partner agencies that serve these areas located in the western portion of Dorchester County. The money comes from a recent Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).