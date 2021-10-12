What's So Bad About Scrappy-Doo? A Defense of History's Most Hated Cartoon Dog

Steven Spielberg once referred to Rugrats as “the TV Peanuts of our time,” but Hey Arnold! has always seemed the more logical successor to Charlie Brown. Its ensemble cast is almost as large, its range of recurring situations and gags as broad, and its emotional core as deep. Except for Avatar: The Last Airbender, no other Nicktoon traded comedy for drama and pathos as often, and Hey Arnold! did so at a scale that was more readily applicable to real life. The inner-city neighborhood and its wild collection of residents put Arnold and his friends through all the highs and lows of the fourth grade age. Cartoons about childhood rarely portray their young characters literally, and I’ve certainly never met a nine-year-old as wise as Arnold or as (dementedly) poetic as Helga. But the various exaggerations of the cast helped the show capture the spirit of childhood experiences in a way very few series have managed before or since.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO