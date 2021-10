The CFD will be the recipient of proceeds from a spaghetti supper hosted by Houston Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 4887 County Road 63, which will take place Friday, Oct. 15, from 3-6 p.m. The plates are take out only at the church, though the CFD will be having an open house at the time. The plates are $10 and comes with either spaghetti and meatballs with marinara or Firefighter’s Chicken Spaghetti. A tossed salad, bread and dessert will be included.

HOUSTON, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO