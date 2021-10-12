CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

NYC's vaccine mandate for restaurants and gyms stays in place

By Bob Van Voris
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City's program requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and clubs can continue to go forward, a federal judge ruled. A group of city residents, including restaurant and gym owners, sued last month to block Mayor Bill de Blasio's program, Key to NYC. They claim it illegally discriminates on the basis of race because Black New Yorkers have vaccination rates below the city average and are therefore disproportionately barred from indoor commercial spaces.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming week. If people working in certain settings don't get vaccinated by the states' deadlines that expire this week, they could face unpaid leave, or worse, the loss of their jobs entirely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hornell Evening Tribune

Judge deals a blow to NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

A federal judge issued a ruling Tuesday requiring New York to allow religious exemptions to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for medical workers. U.S. District Judge David Hurd of Utica granted a preliminary injunction temporarily barring New York state and employers from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate against medical workers claiming a legitimate religious exemption.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Greg Abbott
Chicago Tribune

Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept. 19 for all Illinois health care workers to get their first shots, with their second shots due within 30 days, which would have been Oct. 19, at the latest. Those who ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

New York Governor Hochul says 3% of workers at hospitals and nursing homes were fired or resigned over refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the state's mandate

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a small percentage of health care workers have been fired or have resigned after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the state's mandate. During a news briefing on Wednesday, Hochul revealed between 94 percent and 97 percent of staff at hospitals,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#New York City#Mandates#Food Drink#Nyc#Hispanics#White New Yorkers#Native Americans#Asians#Native Hawaiians#Pacific Islanders#Covid
US News and World Report

Vaccine Mandate for Police? NYC Looking at ‘All Options’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor said Friday he’s looking at “all options” when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for police officers — an idea backed by the city’s police commissioner but opposed by its largest police union. “We’re looking at all options,” Mayor Bill...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

FDA, CDC May Approve COVID Vaccine Booster Shots For More Americans This Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDA and CDC may approve COVID vaccine booster shots for millions more Americans this week. It would apply to those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday. “It was a good vaccine. It wasn’t a great vaccine,” said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus, referring to Johnson & Johnson’s one-and-done COVID shot. New research suggests it has been less effective than others. Many may soon be looking to mix vaccines for better protection. “The RNA vaccines were significantly better,” Agus said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy