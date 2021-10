Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center will be hosting a drug take back day on October 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be an outdoor, drive-through event directly in front of Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s Winona Clinic located at 420 East Sarnia Street. The event allows the public to drop off unwanted prescription medications so they can be safely disposed of by local law enforcement.