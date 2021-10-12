CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Beach Cities Health District invites public to Healthy Living Campus, future direction planning meeting on Friday

By Garth Meyer
easyreadernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA half-day planning session is set for Friday, Oct. 15, to help direct the future of the Beach Cities Health District (BCHD). The session will be held on Zoom. The standard, twice-yearly, public event includes discussion of the proposed “Healthy Living Campus,” for which the board of directors has certified an environmental impact report with six alternatives.

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
easyreadernews.com

Poll shows support for Healthy Living Campus

The Beach Cities Health District has found support for its proposed Healthy Living Campus, after four years of largely negative public reaction. A district-commissioned poll of 600 registered voters in the three beach cities, conducted Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, showed 61 percent in favor, or somewhat in favor, of the Healthy Living project and, and 21 percent opposed or somewhat opposed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
csbj.com

Public invited to weigh in on 2022 city budget

The city is conducting a town hall regarding its proposed 2022 annual budget. The public is invited to provide feedback at city council's chambers, 107 N. Nevada Ave., from 5:30-7 p.m on Monday, Oct. 25. Or, join virtually by calling 720-617-3426/Conference ID: 775 376 349#. Find proposed 2022 budget information...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Living Campus#Bchd
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere invites public to Old Dirt Main Paving Project meeting

The town is asking for community feedback regarding the proposed new road base materials. The Town of Windermere is inviting the community to participate in a public feedback meeting for the Old Dirt Main Paving Project. The project proposes using new road base materials in various locations around town. The...
WINDERMERE, FL
hngnews.com

Alders to vote on public's presence at city meetings

Sun Prairie District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens is proposing to allow the public back to city meetings after more than a year and a half of restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to start moving in some direction of back to normal. I really believe we need to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
theridgewoodblog.net

RIDGEWOOD PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC MEETING : Phase 2 Master Plan and Amended H District Amendment

Village Hall Court Room – 7:30 P.M. (all timeframes and the order of agenda items below are approximate and subject to change) 7:30 p.m. – Call to Order, Statement of Compliance, Flag Salute, Roll Call – In accordance with the provisions of Section 10:4-8d of the Open Public Meetings Act, the date, location, and time of the commencement of this meeting is reflected in a meeting notice, a copy of which schedule has been filed with the Village Manager and the Village Clerk, The Ridgewood News and The Record newspapers, and posted on the bulletin board in the entry lobby of the Village municipal offices at 131 North Maple Avenue, and on the Village website, all in accordance with the provisions of the Open Public Meetings Act.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
hubcitytimes.com

City to hold public meeting on Lincoln Avenue project

MARSHFIELD – A public information meeting will be held to discuss the proposed improvements to Lincoln Avenue between West Fifth Street and Adler Road in the city of Marshfield. The meeting will be held Oct. 21, 5-6:30 p.m. in the common council chambers of Marshfield City Hall, 207 West Sixth...
MARSHFIELD, WI
The Atascadero News

City Council Plans for the Future

ATASCADERO — Atascadero City Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 12, for their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., following a closed session with nothing to report. The agenda was approved 5-0, and presentations followed. Councilmember Charles Bourbeau read a proclamation recognizing October 2021 as National Domestic Violence Action month, Mayor...
ATASCADERO, CA
cranstononline.com

CITY OF CRANSTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING

City Plan Commission Recommendation to the City Council. (REMANDED by the City Council Ordinance Committee 9.15.21) There will be a Public Informational Meeting to consider a proposed amendment, Ordinance No. 7-21-17 to the Zoning Ordinance and the Official Zoning Map to change the zoning for certain property located on 0 Sage Drive and known as Assessor’s Plat 35, Lot 2 (the “Property”) as zoned A-80. The subject property is depicted on the enclosed map.
CRANSTON, RI
newsdakota.com

Discussing The Future Of Valley City Public Schools

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public School District held a public meeting to give a presentation on their “Exploring the Future of School Facilities”. Superintendent Josh Johnson stressed the importance of a community survey to gain input on the direction the school district should pursue in the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
hawaii.gov

Hawai‘i Department of Health requests public comments on soil remediation plan for lead contamination near Kolekole Stream Bridge and within Kolekole Beach Park

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health is encouraging the public to provide their feedback on a proposed remediation plan to address the lead found in soil near Kolekole Stream Bridge and within Kolekole Beach Park in Honomu on Hawai‘i Island. Kolekole Beach Park has not been open to the...
HEALTH
sandiegocountynews.com

Public health advise residents to avoid contact with tarballs on the beach

San Diego, CA–Based on increased reports of tarballs washing ashore on North County beaches, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is advising residents to exercise caution at local beaches and to avoid contact if tarballs are seen. Natural geologic processes may sometimes cause tarballs to wash...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Historic District Commission Virtual Meeting

The Ypsilanti Historic District Commission (HDC) will hold A Virtual Meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. The Regular HDC Meeting is being held virtual in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19. The meeting can be attended through the below link, or through the below toll-free...
YPSILANTI, MI
allongeorgia.com

City of Statesboro to Hold Three Public Input Meetings for Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding

The City of Statesboro will hold three meetings this month to seek public input on the proposed use of funding from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The city is expected to receive approximately $12.3 million in ARPA funds. Of this amount, the city has already received $6.15 million with the remaining portion due to be received in July 2022. The public meetings will be held at the following dates and times:
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy