Beach Cities Health District invites public to Healthy Living Campus, future direction planning meeting on Friday
A half-day planning session is set for Friday, Oct. 15, to help direct the future of the Beach Cities Health District (BCHD). The session will be held on Zoom. The standard, twice-yearly, public event includes discussion of the proposed “Healthy Living Campus,” for which the board of directors has certified an environmental impact report with six alternatives.easyreadernews.com
