A New Tapas and Wine Bar is Coming to New Hampshire

If you have traveled around Maine's midcoast, there is a good chance you have crossed the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in Prospect, Maine at least once or twice. The massive bridge, built in 2006, is adjacent to Fort Knox. The Civil War era fort, not the one with the gold! The bridge was built to replace the aging Waldo-Hancock Bridge and it connects the town of Prospect to Verona Island. An emergency replacement, it cost about $85 million, but only took 42 months from the project getting the final approval to the completion of construction. It was reportedly designed to look like the Washington Monument.

