A New Tapas and Wine Bar is Coming to New Hampshire

 8 days ago
The announcement came down a few days ago -- there's going to be a delicious brand new eatery headed to New Hampshire in the next couple of months!. Luna Bistro promises to bring something completely different to Salem, New Hampshire -- something the town has never seen, and owner Kori Doherty is absolutely capitalizing on that fact in her branding. Touting itself as "Salem's first and only Tapas and Wine Bar," the headline surely isn't buried. Luna Bistro will be the first-ever restaurant to spotlight tapas, with the closest options being in Nashua, New Hampshire and Lowell, Massachusetts.

