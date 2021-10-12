Transcript: Adam Schiff on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Congressman Adam Schiff that aired Sunday, October 10, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to California Democrat Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, he is also on the panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. And the author of a new book, Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could. We’ll get into all of that shortly. But Congressman, I want to start on the economy. You just heard the public doesn’t really know what’s in this massive spending bill Democrats are trying to muscle through along party lines. Isn’t this a significant problem for the party?