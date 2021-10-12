CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House to vote on temporarily raising debt ceiling

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — The House on Tuesday is set to take up a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, which would temporarily avert a fiscal crisis but sets up a second showdown over the federal government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. The measure raises the debt limit by $480 billion,...

Rolling Stone

McConnell Just Blocked a Voting-Rights Bill. It’s All Part of Democrats’ Plan

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Freedom to Vote Act from advancing, as expected. The vote fell along party lines, with all 50 Republicans upholding a filibuster to stop the measure, which is aimed at safeguarding the right to vote. Original story below. *** WASHINGTON — It’s not often the leader of the United States Senate holds a vote knowing it will fail. It’s even less often that the Senate leader calls a doomed vote for one of the most important bills in his party’s legislative agenda. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is about to do just that. The Senate will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington State
Senate Democrats' voting right bill fails in face of GOP opposition

Washington — A revamped bill aimed at strengthen voting rights and overhauling the nation’s election systems failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday, as Democrats couldn’t overcome unanimous opposition from Republicans who criticized the bill as federal overreach. The procedural vote to begin debate on the Freedom to Vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mitch Mcconnell
Nancy Pelosi
Janet Yellen
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Some big names easily cleared a Senate panel for ambassador nominations. They include Never-Trump Republicans Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain.

How Senate Republicans handle the picks on the floor is still unclear. The news: Partisan tensions might be higher than ever in the Senate, but that didn’t stop Senate Foreign Relations Committee members from unanimously advancing several State Department nominations to the Senate floor — including lots of familiar names and former colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Biden sat down with Democrats for his most detailed briefing yet on his social spending plan. One lawmaker called it a "moment of clarity."

The president told lawmakers he wants a two-part deal before he departs for Europe on Oct. 30. Biden their time: In a pair of meetings Tuesday afternoon, Biden spent roughly two hours each with both progressive and moderate Democrats to brief them on key facets of a social spending package he's currently pegging at $2 trillion. He told both groups he wants to reach an agreement on the social spending plan and pass his separate — but politically linked — infrastructure bill before Oct. 30.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ksl.com

US House votes to increase debt ceiling limit. Here's how Utah's Republican congressmen voted

WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term extension of the debt ceiling without a single Republican vote, including those of Utah's four GOP congressmen. The Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution Tuesday night to temporarily raise the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, averting a fiscal crisis for now but setting up a second showdown in the coming weeks.
UTAH STATE
Duluth News Tribune

Stauber draws hard line on spending, votes 'no' on raising debt ceiling

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber joined fellow state Republicans in voting against a short-term extension to raise the national debt ceiling Tuesday, telling the Democrats they'll have to go it alone on spending. “It is unacceptable that Democrats want to spend more money at this critical juncture instead of discussing pro-growth...
CONGRESS & COURTS
whopam.com

Congressman Comer votes against raising debt ceiling

Western Kentucky Congressman James Comer voted against legislation Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling and prevent the country from going into default. In a news release Comer says, “I was proud to vote no on raising the debt ceiling and giving President Biden and Speaker Pelosi a blank check to worsen inflation by ramming through their wasteful spending plans.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
nny360.com

Congress raises debt ceiling; Stefanik rejects measure in party-line vote

WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term raise for the national debt limit on Tuesday, down strict party lines. With a vote of 219 to 206, House Democrats narrowly approved the measure, which authorized the Senate’s debt limit solution introduced last week. The move raises the national debt limit by $480 billion, allowing the government to continue fulfilling its financial obligations until December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wrcbtv.com

House to vote to extend debt ceiling through early December

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday to extend the nation's debt limit through early December after the Senate approved a stopgap measure last week in a bid to avert a catastrophic default and economic disaster. Once the Democratic-controlled House passes the short-term extension, it will be cleared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wirx.com

Upton Voting No On Debt Ceiling Increase

As the U.S. House prepares to vote on increasing the debt ceiling Tuesday night, Congressman Fred Upton has announced he will be voting no. He told WSJM News that’s after Democrats in Congress and the president pushed through a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package this year. He said he’s not helping increase the nation’s credit limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wabcradio.com

US House Returning to DC to Vote on Raising the Nation’s Debt Limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the US House of Representatives are scrambling to Washington DC to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s debt limit. Today’s vote will ensure the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December. House Democrats are expected to have enough votes on their own to ensure that President Joe Biden can sign the bill into law this week. A default would have had immense fallout on global financial markets, and routine government payments to Social Security beneficiaries, disabled veterans and others would have been called into question.
WASHINGTON, DC

