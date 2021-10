For years and years, Minecraft's Java and Bedrock editions have lived apart, but Mojang finally have plans to unite them. They plan to package the two together next year as the Minecraft PC Bundle, so if you own one you'll get the other too. Ahead of this, both Java and Bedrock are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on November 2nd, which is lovely news. I've only ever owned Java, so it'll be nice to have the option to jump into Bedrock too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO