ShoeFy raises $3.65M, adds utility layer to NFTs for generating passive income

CoinTelegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 12, 2021, [the Metaverse] - ShoeFy, a decentralized project that has combined nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and fungible tokens (FTs) on one platform to add new utility layers to NFTs, have announced a $3.65-million round of fundraising. Firms that invested in ShoeFy include DuckDao, MoonWhale, ExNetwork, AU21, Basics Capital, Dutch Crypto Investors and more. This surprise announcement dropped out of nowhere after word of mouth quickly closed all four private rounds. Fortunately, there are still two rounds left with $800k allocated to the community rounds across multiple Launchpads, followed by the last $250k for the public rounds. The allocation will be distributed through a whitelisting of ShoeFy's website.

cointelegraph.com

