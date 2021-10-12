CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand is finally reopening to vaccinated travellers

By Huw Oliver, Sophie Dickinson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe could all do with a sun-splashed adventure after the horror of the 18 months – and now it looks as though you might be able to relax in an island paradise actually quite soon. Thailand. is finally reopening to tourists from the UK and USA, meaning a trip to...

Thailand reopening: Vaccinated tourists from 10 countries can enter Thailand without quarantine from Nov 1, says PM

Thailand is set to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from ten low-risk countries back in the kingdom without quarantine requirements from November 1, as announced by PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha on public television last night (October 12). During the broadcast, Prayuth admitted that the pandemic is considered one of the biggest challenges in the country's history, and not a single individual is not affected by the crisis.
