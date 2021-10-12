Winona native Landman promoted to EVP role

Winona native Sarah Landman has been promoted to the role of executive vice president of Philanthropy Services at NewsBank, Inc. NewsBank, Inc., a Naples, Fla.,-based company, promoted Landman to the role of executive vice president for its Philanthropy Services Division. As executive vice president, Landman is leading the growth of the division’s newest product, Insightful, into the philanthropy market. Insightful is donor-centered technology that delivers nonprofits the news that donors and prospects want nonprofits to know to improve philanthropic engagement.