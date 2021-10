AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown will actually be going head to head a bit next Friday, as a special supersized SmackDown will overlap with Rampage for the first half-hour. Rampage will be on TNT as usual, while SmackDown will be on FS1, and Tony Khan is ready for the battle. Khan took to Twitter after hearing about the supersized episode, and it's safe to say that Khan wants all the smoke, saying that he is ready to finally beat WWE's main show head to head (via Fightful). Khan wrote "I saw you're doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can't wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It's been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!"

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO