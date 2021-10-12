Winds from Winona concert at Old Main

Dr. Frank and Ruth Bures will bring Winds from Winona to play a concert at Old Main in Galesville on Sunday, October 17, at 3 p.m. The concert will be a mix of clarinet quartets, flute and clarinet duos, and quintets. Players are Ryan Ballanger, Chris Buswell, Ruth and Frank Bures on clarinets and bass, and Heidi Bryant, flute. The selections will include classical, movie, traditional jazz tunes, and rags. Come and sit “down wind” for some entertaining tunes from the Winds of Winona. The audience will remain distanced and masked. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free for high school students and younger. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville.