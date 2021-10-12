Yes, You Should Get Your Chimney Cleaned—Even in Florida

If you live in Sarasota and have a fireplace, odds are you don't use it all that much. My 1955-built home, for example, has an old-school masonry fireplace that sees action at most five or six times a year. But even though you may not be lighting a fire all that often, experts say it's still a good idea to have your fireplace and chimney inspected and cleaned on a regular basis, and there's no better time than the fall, before winter comes.