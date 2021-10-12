CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football waivers: Should you keep or cut these 7 players ahead of Week 6?

By Charles Curtis
 8 days ago
You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 6 of fantasy football in 2021.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

We’ve reached the bye weeks! So your moves — including picking up some intriguing names off waivers — will count more than ever.

1

WR Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

We gave it a good five weeks, and although he’s seen 18 targets in his past two games, he’s only caught seven of them and has scored just once in 2021. With D.J. Moore as the WR1 and Christian McCaffrey possibly coming back soon from injury, it’s clear he’s not a factor in this offense.

VERDICT: Drop him

2

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Now that we’re in the bye weeks, it’s worth asking if you should hold on to him even though he’s now the QB1 in Chicago.

We’ve seen some flashes here and there, but there hasn’t been the kind of rushing stats we thought we’d see. Plus, the Bears are more run heavy with their backs, even with David Montgomery out. The upcoming schedule (including at Tampa and vs. the Niners) isn’t all that great, so if you need someone to fill in for Russell Wilson or a QB on a bye, I’d be fine with using the spot for someone else. That said, I might regret this one in five weeks or so.

VERDICT: Drop him

3

RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

We all had such high hopes. And when Elijah Mitchell came back … well …

Now: He’s on a bye. But things can always change — this is Kyle Shanahan we’re talking about — and injuries happen. If you have a deep bench, I’d say keep him until you absolutely need the roster spot.

VERDICT: Keep him

4

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

It seemed like he was poised for a bigger role with Philly’s Miles Sanders usage fluctuating. But he carried the ball just five times in the last two weeks.

I’d say it’s safe to drop him, but this is another one I might regret.

VERDICT: Drop him

5

WR Marvin Jones Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

He started the season off with some solid games … then somehow fell off with D.J. Chark out for the year.

I say you hold on and bench him for this week, even against a vulnerable Dolphins D, then think about dropping him.

VERDICT: Keep him

6

TE Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry has become the TE1 and Smith’s targets have stayed flat (at least five in every game but the last one). I know tight end is a shallow position, but I’d rather gamble on guys like Henry or Tyler Conklin week to week instead of Smith.

VERDICT: Drop him

7

WR Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams

This is a tricky one. Robert Woods woke up last Thursday and went off, while Jefferson only had one catch on four targets. I’d still hang on to the wideout who may still end up with a lot of work in this offense, even with Woods, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee around. Let’s give it another week or two.

VERDICT: Keep him

