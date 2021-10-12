Notice of Appointment to be Published
In the Matter of the Estate of Gregory Keith Bryant. Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Thomas Bryant, Personal Representative, on the 23rd day of August, 2021, by the Honorable Paige Nichols Vick, Judge of the Probate Court of Marion County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.myjrpaper.com
