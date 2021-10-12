Keyshawn Johnson rips 'used car salesman' Jon Gruden: 'He's just always been a fraud to me'

Keyshawn Johnson won a Super Bowl with Jon Gruden as his head coach.

Even before a New York Times report landed on Monday night revealing a long list of racist, misogynistic and homophobic remarks he made in emails going back a decade, Johnson deemed him a “bad person” on his ESPN Radio show.

And on Tuesday morning, in the wake of Gruden resigning and the NFL world reacting, he went in once again.

“He’s just always been a fraud to me,” Johnson said. “From day one he’s been a used car salesman and people bought it.”

“I also saw through who he was through the journey of getting a championship,” he added, telling an anecdote after he and Gruden won Super Bowl XXXVII.

Here were his comments on Monday morning: