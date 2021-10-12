Lamar Jackson's historic performance on 'MNF' was a thing of absolute beauty

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

If you watch football then you know how fun it is to watch Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson play the game. He’s a ridiculous talent who also plays with so much heart, which, combined makes it a wonder how anyone can stop him.

Last night, the Colts thought they could do it as they held a 19-point lead over the Ravens in the third quarter. But then all they could do was basically watch as Jackson put on a historic performance that ended with him doing what everyone saw coming from a million miles away — he threw a walk-off TD pass in overtime to give Baltimore a stunning 31-25 come-from-behind win at home.

Nice try, Indianapolis.

Let’s dive into Jackson’s numbers from last night to see just how special it was:

– He completed 37 of 43 passes for 442 yards, 4 TDs, and zero INTs and became the first QB in history to complete over 85 percent of his passes in a 400-yard game.

– Jackson also had the highest completion percentage (86 percent) in a 40-pass game. 86 PERCENT! Just six incompletions in 43 attempts!

– His 442 passing yards are a new franchise record for the Ravens.

– He also led the team in rushing with 62 yards on 14 carries and is now 8th in the league in rushing yards. 8th!

– The 19-point comeback was the biggest of his NFL career.

So yeah, Lamar Jackson had a pretty awesome night on MNF.

Jackson has long been must-see TV since entering the league in 2018 and that continues to be the case this season as he and the Ravens have won some wild games so far.

There was the time against the Chiefs in Week 2 when Jackson and John Harbaugh decided to go for it on a late fourth down that sealed a win over the Chiefs in Kansas City. That was awesome.

There was the 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker that beat the Lions at the buzzer. That was awesome.

And then there was last night’s win over the Colts on national TV that was so fun to watch down the stretch. That was awesome, too.

Jackson and the Ravens are now 4-1 and host Justin Herbert and the 4-1 Chargers next Sunday afternoon in what should be another good one with two of the best QBs in the league going head to head.

Sign me up for that game right now.

And sign me up for any game that has Lamar Jackson in it because even if you don’t like the Ravens, you have to admit that watching No. 8 doing his thing is always a blast.

Well, unless he’s doing it against your favorite team, of course. Because that probably won’t go well for you.

Quick hits: Gruden resigns after horrible emails revealed… Gavin Lux’s stunned face becomes a meme… Chipper Jones roasted for dropping foul ball… And more.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

– Jon Gruden stepped down as coach of the Raiders last night shortly after some horrible emails from his past were released. The NFL world had reactions to all of that news.

– Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux had the most stunned face after hitting what he thought was game-tying homer… but instead was the final out in the Giants’ 1-0 win last night in Game 3 of their NLDS.

– Hall of Famer Chipper Jones couldn’t catch an easy foul ball Monday at the Brewers-Braves game and fans roasted him.

– Charles Curtis has 10 guys, including Giants RB Devontae Booker, who you should be looking at on your fantasy football waiver wires this week.

– Jason Kirk breaks down how this weird college football season can rank among the weirdest college football seasons of all time.