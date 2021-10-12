ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sealed Bids for the construction of the SURFACE PREPARATION AND COATING OF TWO WATER TANKS will be received, by The Town of Hackleburg, at the office of the Town Clerk at Hackleburg Town Hall, until Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM, CST, at which time the Bids received will be opened and read. The Project consists of constructing Surface Preparation and Coating of Two Water Tanks. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Civil Group LLC, 919 E. Avalon Avenue Muscle Shoals, AL 35661. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $__100.00___ for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Civil Group, LLC”. Bid security shall be furnished in the amount of 5% of Total Bid ($10,000 MAXIMUM).

