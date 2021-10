IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF TONYA LYNN GARCIA, Plaintiff, vs. SERAFIN GUERRERO GARCIA, Defendant. CASE NO: DR-2021-63 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MARION COUNTY, ALABAMA. Upon consideration of the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Divorce and Affidavit to Obtain Service by Publication, it is ORDERED that the Clerk cause a Notice of Divorce action to be published in the Journal Record.