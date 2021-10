The City of Winfield is taking bids on a 2013 Chevy Police Tahoe with approximately 143,000 miles. Vehicle is available for inspection at Winfield City Hall. Police equipment will remain with vehicle if purchased by a law enforcement agency. Bids must be submitted in sealed envelope to Winfield City Hall no later than 4:00 pm on Tuesday, October 19. The City of Winfield reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.