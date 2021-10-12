CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | BAE Systems ,Lockheed Martin ,General Dynamics,Northrop Grumman

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

Critical Infrastructure Protection Size study, by Component (Solution (Hardware, Software) Services (Professional Services, Managed Services) ) by Solution (Physical Safety and Security, (Physical Identity and Access Control Systems, Perimeter Intrusion, Detection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Screening and Scanning, Others) Cybersecurity, (Encryption, Network Access Controls and Firewalls, Threat Intelligence, Other Cybersecurity Solutions) by Vertical (Financial Institution, Government, Defense, Transport and Logistics, Energy and Power, Commercial Sector, Telecom, Chemical and Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Other Verticals ), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Critical Infrastructure Protection market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Critical Infrastructure Protection market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.

Las Vegas Herald

Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share , High Demand and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

The global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Free Space Optics (FSO) communication technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for digital connectivity and rising need for higher bandwidth as well as fast wireless communication.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Demand for Industrial Lighting Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

The global industrial lighting market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 17 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of close to 7% throughout the forecast period. Rising global warming has forced governments and international organizations to come up with numerous regulations off late, including regulating the use of industrial lights. This has led to increased use of advanced energy-efficient lighting such as LEDs. LED luminaires can lead to around 50% energy cost savings as compared to HID lamps, and 30-40% as compared to fluorescent lights, due to which, industries are switching over to LED lighting in a big way. Increase in LED lighting demand will defiantly provide a boost to the requirement of industrial lighting.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

In Line Transit Time Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period 2021 - 2031

Global in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter sales are set to be valued at US$ 337.5 Mn in 2021, with a stable long-term projection, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Growing need for precise flow measurement technologies has led to heightened demand for in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meters from sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, and chemicals. Rapid technological advancements are also projected to complement market growth over the coming years.
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Food Antioxidants Market Size Worth USD 3.43 Billion by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR

The global food antioxidants market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.43 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, rising health and wellness concerns, and changing lifestyle. Demand for functional foods has been increasing due to rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases as a result of weakened immunity. Increasing utilization of food antioxidants for production of functional foods is expected to drive growth of the food antioxidants market during the forecast period. Growing demand for home food preservation options is another factor contributing to rising utilization of food antioxidants in food and beverage industries.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

lithium-ion battery recycling Market Size to be Worth USD 3,482.8 Million Growing at 22.1% CAGR till 2027; Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by Emergen Research

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Warfare Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Electronic Warfare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 36.75 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative player. Also higher usage of space-based command and control infrastructure and smart city command center applications are expected to fuel the market growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Anti-Aging Devices Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand, Trend Analysis Research Report & Top Key Players Are Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, ETC

The global anti-aging devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Anti-Aging Devices Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Augmented Reality Market is Anticipated to surge at a Higher CAGR During the Forecast Period

Augmented Reality Market was accounted at USD 16,967 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.9% during forecast period. GMI Research witnesses the growth of the global augmented reality market, mainly in the healthcare sector. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices increases mobile AR technology which gives immersive experiences.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Fiber Optics Market to Grow at a Significant Rate Through 2027

Fiber Optics Market was estimated at USD 3,897 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during forecast period. GMI Research speculates the high demand for optical fibers in the telecommunication & IT industry. These require greater bandwidth and faster speed connections which augmented the fiber optics market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Metominostrobin Market Size 2021 Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report Forecast By 2027

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Metominostrobin Market Forecast to 2027" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Population Health Management Solutions Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate With Top Key Players Are I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, ETC

The global population health management solutions market is forecasted to be worth USD 48.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increasing demand, mainly due to the adoption of IT in the healthcare industry. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Specialty Silica Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Specialty Silica Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

RFID Chip Market May See a Big Move |Ams AG, NXP, Alien Technology, Infineon

The latest released RFID Chip Market - Outlook and Forecast market research of 111 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in RFID Chip Market - Outlook and Forecast Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the RFID Chip Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are TI, Ams AG, NXP, Alien Technology, Infineon, LEGIC Identsystems, Impinj, Phychips, Atmel, STMicroelectronics, RF Solutions, Sony Felica, Invengo Technology, Datang Microelectronics Technology, Tsinghua Tongfang, Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit, Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group, Shanghai Belling, CEC Huada Electronic Design & Promatic Group.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2026

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market Forecast to 2026" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2028

This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry. Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, AI enables maintenance of high accuracy in visual inspections, detection of quality-related issues in real-time, and helps to identify the root cause of quality issues, which will also help in enhancement of production processes in future.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Food Market to Reach $940.98 Billion by 2028 | Emergen Research

A novel report on global Smart Food market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investments by food processing companies for development of enhanced food preservation techniques, packaging, and high nutritional value food products. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes are among other factors driving demand for smart food options among a growing global consumer base. Diabetes patients are increasingly adopting smart food solutions as the low glycemic index of smart foods helps in managing blood sugar levels. These are among other factors expected to continue to support overall growth of the smart food market going ahead.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market May Set New Growth Story | 3dcart, WOOCOMMERCE, Insite Software

Latest survey on Global Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Digital Transformation B2B Ecommerce market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are BigCommerce, 3dcart, WOOCOMMERCE, Insite Software, DreamingCode, Retalo, Contalog, PrestaShop, Handshake Corp., Shopify, GoECart & Magento.
MARKETS

