In Loving Memory: George A. Benway, Jr., of Mashpee, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 6, 2021. He was 85 years old. George, or “Hop” as he as commonly known as, was born March 13, 1936, in Boston, MA to the late Alice (Wiseman) Benway and George A. Benway, Sr. Following graduation from the Rivers School, George went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Brown University. Immediately following his studies, George enlisted in the United States Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. Upon graduation he proudly served his country on the U.S.S. Hartley during the Cuban Missile Crisis naval blockade, and later taught at Officers Candidate School. After honorably serving his country, George returned home and married Carolyn (McDonald) Benway, and the pair moved to Mashpee, MA where they raised their three sons, and shared 22 years of marriage.