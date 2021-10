A region of high pressure NE of the area is steadily moving SE’ward, allowing for more moisture to move in from the south. A weakness in the pattern south of the area is flaring up showers/t-storms moving NNE. This activity will continue through the day as an approaching cold front from the NW will move into the region Thursday. I’m expecting scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to develop today. Although there may not be more than 30-50% coverage at any one time, fully expect 60-80% coverage by the end of the day over the forecast area.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO