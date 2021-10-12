CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona COVID-19 case update, 10/12/21

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s daily dashboard is reporting just over 1,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services came out Monday. They show the state has now seen more than 1,120,000 cases and 20,382 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic started over a year ago. Hospitalizations of patients due to COVID-19 dipped slightly Sunday. More than 4.2 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with nearly 3.8 million residents fully vaccinated.

