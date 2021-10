GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department has a new Traffic Response Vehicle, or TRV. The department said it is the only one in the state. “It’s basically just a good tool for us to be able to respond to any events that we may have on the roadways,” Officer Phillip Brown said. “Its primary asset is as a quick clearance vehicle, so essentially being able to clear the roadways of abandoned vehicles, disabled vehicles or vehicles that have been involved in a collision and that gives us the ability to get people on their way quicker.”

