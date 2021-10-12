CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Irrigation Controllers Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The report "Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based), Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers), Application (Non-agriculture and Agriculture), Irrigation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022 from USD 529.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The irrigation controllers market is emerging due to the increasing need for water conservation. The increasing use of modern farming practices, adoption of precision farming methods, and increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment is expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Library Automation Service and System Market to See Stunning Growth | ExLibris, Innovative Interfaces, PrimaSoft

Latest released the research study on Global Library Automation Service and System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Library Automation Service and System Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Library Automation Service and System.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

RFID Chip Market May See a Big Move |Ams AG, NXP, Alien Technology, Infineon

The latest released RFID Chip Market - Outlook and Forecast market research of 111 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in RFID Chip Market - Outlook and Forecast Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the RFID Chip Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are TI, Ams AG, NXP, Alien Technology, Infineon, LEGIC Identsystems, Impinj, Phychips, Atmel, STMicroelectronics, RF Solutions, Sony Felica, Invengo Technology, Datang Microelectronics Technology, Tsinghua Tongfang, Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit, Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group, Shanghai Belling, CEC Huada Electronic Design & Promatic Group.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Air Purifier Market Share, Industry Trends, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Opportunities for New Market Entrants in Blood Meal Market

According to the new market research report "Blood Meal Market by Source (Poultry, Porcine, and Ruminant), Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), Process (Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring & Flash Drying, and Spray Drying), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for blood meal is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The growing feed industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the blood meal market, as feed plays a major role in the global food industry. The increasing use of blood meal ensures safe and nutritious feed for animals.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Market Research#Irrigation Controller##Marketsandmarkets#Cagr
Las Vegas Herald

Digital payments Market projected to reach $154.1 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.2%

According to a new market research report "Digital Payments Market by Component (Solutions (Payment Processing, Payment Gateway, Payment Wallet, POS Solution, Payment Security and Fraud Management) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 79.3 billion in 2020 to USD 154.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the digital payments industry include worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth, and increase in eCommerce sales and growth in internet penetration.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market is Going to Boom with Kapsch TrafficCom, TomTom International BV ,Q-Free ASA ,TransCore

Global Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Size study, by Solution (Traffic Monitoring System, Traffic Signal Control System, Traffic Enforcement Camera, Integrated Corridor Management, Intelligent Driver Information System and others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Intelligent Traffic Management System market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Intelligent Traffic Management System market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Micro-mobility Market: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | Xiaomi, Yellow Scooters, Bird Rides, Inc. , Lime Scooter

Global Micro-mobility Market Size study, by Vehicle Type (Electric Kick Scooters, Electric Skateboards and Electric Bicycle), by Battery (Sealed Lead Acid, NiMH and Li-Ion), by Voltage (Below 24V, 36V, 48V and Greater than 48V), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Micro-mobility market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Micro-mobility market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Industry Analysts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Las Vegas Herald

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Size, Upcoming Trends and Opportunities, Research Report by 2028

The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market was valued at USD 10.49 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2020 to reach USD 59.81 Billion by the year 2028. Hydrogen fuel cells are known to be used in a broad range of applications like cars, buildings, electronic devices, trucks, and/or backup power systems. As those fuel cells can be grid-independent, they are an attractive option for critical load functions such as telecommunication towers, data centers, emergency response systems, hospitals, and even military applications for national defense.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Pest Control Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2028 | Reports and Data

A new report titled global Pest Control Market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The objective of this report is to help readers improve their industry's performance by focusing on important business parameters including technological advancements, current market trends, limitations, and key players over the forecast period. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2018 - 2028 | Reports And Data

The global bioresorbable medical material market size is expected to reach USD 2,193.01 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries performed in geriatric patients, cost-effective surgical procedures, and growing use of biodegradable materials in medical sector are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, advancements in orthopedic science and implants are some other factors expected to support market growth going ahead.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Influenza Vaccine Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | AstraZeneca plc, Biodiem,, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions

Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size study, by Vaccine Type (Quadrivalent, Trivalent), by Type (Seasonal, Pandemic), by Technology (Egg-based, Cell-based), by Age Group ( Pediatric, Adult), by Route Of Administration (Injection, Nasal Spray) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Influenza Vaccine market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Influenza Vaccine market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Battery Materials Market - Industry Size, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Medical Gas Are About To Become A Huge Market | The Linde Group, Airgas, Inc., BeaconMedaes

Global Medical Gas Market Size study, by Product (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures), by Equipment (Medical Air Compressors, Cylinders, Outlets, Regulators and Others), by Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Medical Gas market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Medical Gas market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Soundproof Curtains Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Overview and Recent Trends Report 2021-2028

The global Soundproof Curtains market was valued at USD 1,990.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,520.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Soundproof curtain is an acoustic component manufactured from sound absorbing specially framed fiberglass insulation and a polymeric sound barrier consuming absorptive and barrier elements. These types of curtains are composed of one or more layers of thick and solid materials. This layer mostly contain mass loaded, sandwiched in vinyl and a decorative fabric or a thick blanket like material for commercial and industrial soundproofing curtains. Soundproof curtains are widely used in industry as screens for the minimization of noise from machines, pumps, compressors, vacuum variety and other varied noise pollutants. Rising responsiveness regarding cancelling noise pollution level will flourish demand for the acoustic environment, thus enhancing the product demand.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Endoscopy Equipment Market Robust Growth In Revenues Continues | Olympus Corporation,Karl Storz SE & Co. Kg,Stryker Corporation

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Size study, by Product (Endoscope, Visualization System, Other Endoscope Equipment, Accessories), by Application (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Obstetrics/ Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Ent Endoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Other Applications), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery centers/Clinics, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Endoscopy Equipment market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Endoscopy Equipment market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Laundry Sanitizer Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | The Clorox Company, Dabur India Ltd. , Cosmo Films Ltd. , Spectrum Brands Inc.

Global Laundry Sanitizer Market Size study, by Product Type (Scented, Plain), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Laundry Sanitizer market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Laundry Sanitizer market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Web-Scale IT Market is Going to Boom | IBM, Sophos, Cisco Systems

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Web-Scale IT Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Web-Scale IT Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Web-Scale IT Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

ERP Software Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players SAP, Oracle, Infor

Latest released the research study on Global ERP Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. ERP Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the ERP Software.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Demand for Industrial Lighting Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

The global industrial lighting market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 17 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of close to 7% throughout the forecast period. Rising global warming has forced governments and international organizations to come up with numerous regulations off late, including regulating the use of industrial lights. This has led to increased use of advanced energy-efficient lighting such as LEDs. LED luminaires can lead to around 50% energy cost savings as compared to HID lamps, and 30-40% as compared to fluorescent lights, due to which, industries are switching over to LED lighting in a big way. Increase in LED lighting demand will defiantly provide a boost to the requirement of industrial lighting.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy