Recapping A Monday Night Miracle

By Kevin McNelis
russellstreetreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this week’s Bold Predictions piece, I had gone out on a limb and said this game wasn’t going to become a nail-biter. I suppose it’s safe to say I was wrong on that one. It didn’t look like it was going to be that way for a while. In...

russellstreetreport.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
chatsports.com

Monday Night Football open thread: Colts at Ravens

The former Baltimore football team faces off against the current Baltimore football team on Monday Night Football. The Colts finally got in the win column last week after dropping their first three games, but thanks to the Tennessee Titans faltering out of the gate, the AFC South is still up for grabs. It could be tough sledding for Carson Wentz and company against the Baltimore Ravens, one of the hotter teams in the league. After falling to the Raiders in Week 1, the Ravens have strung together three-straight wins, and in an always competitive AFC North, one win could be the difference between making the playoffs or not.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens face Colts in Monday night showdown

The Baltimore Ravens begin a four-game homestand when they welcome in the Indianapolis Colts into M&T Bank Stadium for a "Monday Night Football" showdown. The Ravens come into this matchup with a 3-1 record, winning their last three consecutive games. Indianapolis, however, has not lived up to their offseason hype and has a 1-3 record.
NFL
Danville Commercial-News

Colts excited for Monday night matchup with Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s something different this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, a unique energy permeating the building. It’s likely due in part to the Indianapolis Colts coming off their first victory of the season and in part to the excitement of an impending matchup against one of the best teams in the NFL — the Baltimore Ravens. But there’s also something special about playing on “Monday Night Football.”
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Colts-Ravens Monday Night Preview By the Numbers

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) can grab a win Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and be the top team in the AFC North. Today in week five, Cincinnati lost (3-2), Cleveland lost (3-2) and Pittsburgh won (2-3). Here's more on Monday night's matchup from M&T Bank Stadium by the...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Can the Mark & Marq Bunch Be Stopped?

The rising tide of Lamar Jackson’s record-setting day as a passer lifted all boats for the Ravens receivers. Pretty much everyone had a great day. Here are the stats from the Indy game:. Nine targeted players, a season high. Four players had 4+ targets; six had 3+. For a receiving...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Bart Scott Ruffles Flock Feathers

For the better part of this week I’ve been traveling for work, and I have to tell ya – the Lamar Jackson hype train is really starting to reach into other fanbases. “The Ravens will go as far as Lamar can carry them.”. “If the defense comes around, the Ravens...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Expect MANDREWS to Beast Again

Most have us have probably seen on social media the stories of fantasy triumph and demoralizing defeat solely due to the Ravens/Colts game. Specifically, Lamar Jackson, Hollywood Brown and Mark Andrews. I experienced it myself. I was up by just over 50 points with only Andrews and Hollywood left to play in my opponent’s lineup. I expected a big game, but nothing like the performance they put up. I thought my win was chalked up, since my team had put up about 155 points.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Jackson Putting Defenses In a Bind

The list of records Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke Monday night is a long one. He became the first ever NFL QB to complete 85% of his passes or higher in a 400-yard game. He had the highest completion rate in a 40-pass game in history. He threw for a Ravens record 442 yards, and overcame the largest deficit of his career.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Watkins Injury a Blessing in Disguise?

Sammy Watkins has been the de facto number two wide receiver in a new and improved Ravens passing attack that has been led by the also new and improved Lamar Jackson. It has also just been announced that he will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in what we here at RSR are expecting to be a shootout.
NFL

