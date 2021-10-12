Recapping A Monday Night Miracle

The former Baltimore football team faces off against the current Baltimore football team on Monday Night Football. The Colts finally got in the win column last week after dropping their first three games, but thanks to the Tennessee Titans faltering out of the gate, the AFC South is still up for grabs. It could be tough sledding for Carson Wentz and company against the Baltimore Ravens, one of the hotter teams in the league. After falling to the Raiders in Week 1, the Ravens have strung together three-straight wins, and in an always competitive AFC North, one win could be the difference between making the playoffs or not.
