NFL

Dolphins vs. Jaguars prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the London NFL game in Week 6

By Matt Infante
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolphins -3.5 (-110) Over/Under: 45.5 (Over -110, Under -110) The Dolphins and Jaguars both enter this game with sub-.500 records against the spread. That said, the Jaguars have failed to cover in each of their last five October games. However, history favors Jacksonville in this series. The underdog has covered in each of their last three meetings dating back to 2015.

