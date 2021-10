If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For Game 5, the Dodgers will be using the same starting lineup as in Game 4, with the exception of the pitcher of course. The only question coming into the game was pretty much about who would be starting in left field and center field. We knew it was going to be Gavin Lux and likely Chris Taylor, but we didn’t know who would be where.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO