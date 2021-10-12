CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprising details have emerged on Ben Simmons' return to Sixers

By Ky Carlin
 9 days ago
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons appears to have a flair for the dramatic. After sitting out all of training camp plus three preseason games, the embattled star returned to Philadelphia on Monday as the team played a preseason game.

The fact Simmons even showed up after threatening to sit the entire season is surprising enough as he tries to force his way out of the City of Brotherly Love. But the details of how this went down are also shocking.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons did not even let the organization know he was coming. He just randomly showed up at Wells Fargo Center and let general manager Elton Brand know he was there to fulfill his COVID-19 obligations.

Per Woj:

Before the opening tip tonight of that Brooklyn-Philly preseason game, I’m told that Elton Brand, who is the Sixers’ General Manager and works with Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers gets a text message essentially saying, ‘Hey, Ben’s outside the building. He needs to get in to come take his COVID test’ and that’s how the Sixers found out that Ben Simmons, after two weeks away in the preseason, had returned to Philadelphia. He took his COVID test tonight, and he is back. He is back with the organization right now.

The Sixers have dealt with numerous bizarre happenings, but this one takes the cake. The positive thing for Philadelphia is he is back with the team and may be a little closer to a resolution. Whether that is finally moving Simmons or holding hands and having a Kumbaya moment to move forward with him on the roster remains to be seen.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

