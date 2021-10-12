Mississippi State football: So much more than a victory is on the line vs. Alabama

Mississippi State faces its toughest annual opponent this weekend when it hosts what should be an agitated Alabama squad coming off its first loss, to Texas A&M. Mississippi State’s last game was a win over the very team that bested Alabama in the same location and at a similar time of day. Am I suggesting that this means that MSU is better than Alabama? No, I am not. I am suggesting that for the first time since maybe 2017 or earlier, any team in the SEC West could beat any other team in the SEC West and it wouldn’t be that weird.