CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Whatever Happened to Lalaine From ‘Lizzie McGuire’?

By Glenn Rowley
Mix 103.9
Mix 103.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there any show from the golden age of Disney Channel that makes millennials more nostalgic than Lizzie McGuire? We submit there is not. And even though the planned revival was sadly scrapped due to Disney’s bizarre refusal to let Hilary Duff's Lizzie live like an actual 30-year-old, it got us wondering what some of our favorite forgotten Disney Channel alums are up to today — namely, Lalaine.

wsrkfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Vinessa Shaw?

October is known for one thing – it’s the month of Halloween. It’s also the month we all sit down with our kids and force them to sit back and watch all the Halloween movies. No Halloween movie is more family-oriented, more amazing, and more fun than “Hocus Pocus,” with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy. However, we often forget that one of the biggest stars of the hit film is Vinessa Shaw. After all, she’s the woman who played the role of young Allison, the girl Max had a crush on. She took Max and his sister Dani (played by the amazing Thora Birch) to the Sanderson Sister’s home, a museum, where Max lit the black flame candle, brought the witches back to life, and caused some serious havoc on the night of Halloween. Without Vinessa Shaw, this movie would not have happened, and with everyone tuning in for their annual viewing party, we’re also wondering what happened to her?
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Jason Hervey?

Growing up with shows like “The Wonder Years,” to watch with the entire family was such a wholesome time. The show began arising in 1988 and lasted six lovely seasons. Families would gather around the living room in the evenings to watch the show, and the stars of this show went on to do big things. Fred Savage, of course, is the main star of the show and the most recognizable name, but what about actors like Jason Hervey? He had an impressive role on the show, and most of us have no idea where he is and what he’s up to these days. The kid who played Wayne Arnold on the show is all grown up now. It’s been 28 years since the last episode of this show aired on television, and fans want to know what happened to the child who played Wayne.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lalaine
Person
Lori Beth Denberg
Person
Pat Morita
Person
Dan Byrd
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Eric Roberts
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Christy Carlson Romano
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Disney Channel#Eating Disorder#The Santa Clause 2#Radio Disney
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Oneonta, NY
688
Followers
2K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsrkfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy