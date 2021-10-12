Whatever Happened to Lalaine From ‘Lizzie McGuire’?

October is known for one thing – it’s the month of Halloween. It’s also the month we all sit down with our kids and force them to sit back and watch all the Halloween movies. No Halloween movie is more family-oriented, more amazing, and more fun than “Hocus Pocus,” with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy. However, we often forget that one of the biggest stars of the hit film is Vinessa Shaw. After all, she’s the woman who played the role of young Allison, the girl Max had a crush on. She took Max and his sister Dani (played by the amazing Thora Birch) to the Sanderson Sister’s home, a museum, where Max lit the black flame candle, brought the witches back to life, and caused some serious havoc on the night of Halloween. Without Vinessa Shaw, this movie would not have happened, and with everyone tuning in for their annual viewing party, we’re also wondering what happened to her?
