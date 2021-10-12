CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workforce Center receives $1.8M to fund short-term certifications

Cover picture for the articleThe Pikes Peak Workforce Center received $1.8 million in funding to pay for credentials or certificates that can be completed in 12 months or less. The state launched a campaign to support job seekers, workers and students in getting the training, skills and work experience needed for in-demand careers. The campaign, Ready to Rise, funded by HB 21-1264, "aims to raise awareness of the opportunities available to individuals through the Colorado Recovery Plan and the $147 million investment through the legislation and other bills focused on addressing the economic impacts of the pandemic through connecting individuals to work, education and training," according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

