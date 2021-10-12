Storylines | Orlando Pride at Chicago Red Stars

Orlando traveled to Chicago earlier this season, where the Pride held the Red Stars scoreless at SeatGeek Stadium. Jodie Taylor opened the scoring in the 15th minute, which was her first goal as a Pride player. Sydney Leroux then doubled the score in the 89th minute, securing the 2-0 victory. In addition to the two teams meeting in Chicago, the Pride will welcome Chicago to Exploria Stadium for the last game of the regular season on Oct. 29.