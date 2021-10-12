Sundae’s In Indiana Serves The Best Ice Cream In The Midwest

Few things are as universally loved as ice cream. It’s cold, delicious, and oh-so-creamy when it’s made right. Sure, we can go to the grocery store and buy a pint, but what’s better than that? How about going into a local Indy shop where the ice cream is made by hand daily? There are several excellent options, and today we’re going to focus on a particularly wonderful little slice of ice cream heaven; Sundae’s Homemade Ice Cream is an incredible little place that serves up what is probably the best ice cream in Indiana. Try it for yourself!

From its inception in December 1995 to today, Sundae's has been creating the most creative flavors of its incredibly creamy, delightfully delicious, ice cream.

As soon as you open the front door, your senses are rushed by the sweet aroma of home-made ice creams and other delectable treats.

You might find yourself a little overwhelmed; after all, how on earth are you supposed to pick just one thing?

From your standard ice cream cone to incredible sundaes piled high, your sweet tooth will absolutely demand that you come back - and if you're anything like us, you absolutely will.

The flavors are ever-rotating and always perfect.

Some of the flavors available at the time of this writing include mouth-watering gems like Lemoreo (lemon oreo), key lime pie, mint cookies and creme, red velvet, Butterfinger...

Sundae's is easily a top contender for the best ice cream in Indiana.

Sundae’s Home Made Ice Cream is open seven days a week, from noon to 10 p.m. It’s perfect for a quick sweet snack or an elaborate dessert; no matter what it is your sweet tooth desires, you can surely find it here. For the full list of amazing ice creams and more, visit the official website. Do you have a favorite Indiana ice cream shop you’d like to see us feature someday? Tell us about it using this form. We love hearing from you!

Address: Sundae's Homemade Ice Cream, 9922 E 79th St, Indianapolis, IN 46256, USA