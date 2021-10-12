CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Sundae’s In Indiana Serves The Best Ice Cream In The Midwest

By Tori Jane
Only In Indiana
Only In Indiana
 9 days ago

Few things are as universally loved as ice cream. It’s cold, delicious, and oh-so-creamy when it’s made right. Sure, we can go to the grocery store and buy a pint, but what’s better than that? How about going into a local Indy shop where the ice cream is made by hand daily? There are several excellent options, and today we’re going to focus on a particularly wonderful little slice of ice cream heaven; Sundae’s Homemade Ice Cream is an incredible little place that serves up what is probably the best ice cream in Indiana. Try it for yourself!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYFVF_0cOr6FCS00
From its inception in December 1995 to today, Sundae's has been creating the most creative flavors of its incredibly creamy, delightfully delicious, ice cream.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xMJG_0cOr6FCS00
As soon as you open the front door, your senses are rushed by the sweet aroma of home-made ice creams and other delectable treats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8afn_0cOr6FCS00
You might find yourself a little overwhelmed; after all, how on earth are you supposed to pick just one thing?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GThl0_0cOr6FCS00
From your standard ice cream cone to incredible sundaes piled high, your sweet tooth will absolutely demand that you come back - and if you're anything like us, you absolutely will.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0RFu_0cOr6FCS00
The flavors are ever-rotating and always perfect.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frRci_0cOr6FCS00
Some of the flavors available at the time of this writing include mouth-watering gems like Lemoreo (lemon oreo), key lime pie, mint cookies and creme, red velvet, Butterfinger...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DH7x_0cOr6FCS00
Sundae's is easily a top contender for the best ice cream in Indiana.

Sundae’s Home Made Ice Cream is open seven days a week, from noon to 10 p.m. It’s perfect for a quick sweet snack or an elaborate dessert; no matter what it is your sweet tooth desires, you can surely find it here. For the full list of amazing ice creams and more, visit the official website. Do you have a favorite Indiana ice cream shop you’d like to see us feature someday? Tell us about it using this form. We love hearing from you!

Address: Sundae's Homemade Ice Cream, 9922 E 79th St, Indianapolis, IN 46256, USA

Comments / 3

Related
Only In Indiana

This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated

There are few things in this life that are quite as relaxing as a nice, quiet forest hike. Lucky for us, Indiana is full of amazing hikes that are open (and breathtaking) year-round — rain, snow, or shine. Sure, you could always go hiking on any of the most popular trails around the state, but […] The post This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Legend Of Indiana’s Screaming Bridge Will Make Your Hair Stand On End

Indiana is no stranger to spooky urban legends. In fact, the Hoosier State is home to plenty of weird places and supposedly haunted locales that are said to creep the daylights out of any unsuspecting person who might encounter them. We’ve got it all: haunted bridges, haunted cemeteries, even old, haunted theatres. There are places that were stops along the Underground Railroad, there are old mansions that once belonged to governors, settlers, and more! But there’s one particular bridge that gets a lot of flak, deserved or not, for just how “haunted” it’s said to be. Nestled along County Road 625 East in Avon is a bridge that’s known by locals as a “screaming” bridge – and its backstory is truly unsettling. Is this haunted bridge in Indiana truly haunted? Guess we’ll see.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Culbertson Mansion Is One Of Indiana’s Most Interesting Haunted Places

Indiana is one of those Midwestern states that is just a little bit spooky all year ’round. It’s the perfect place for cider, pumpkin patches, and, of course, haunted houses. And what do you know? The Hoosier State just so happens to be filled with creepy places that are said to be overrun with ghosts […] The post The Culbertson Mansion Is One Of Indiana’s Most Interesting Haunted Places appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Take A Haunted Hayride In Indiana For A Spectacularly Spooky Night

Ah, autumn. The time for pumpkin spice and all things nice. Sweater weather. Pumpkin everything. Oh… and fear. Absolute, utter fear. There’s that, too. Autumn is beautiful and all, but it also just so happens to be the creepiest time of year, when various haunts and spooky places begin popping up once more to introduce us to our wildest fears. There’s one haunted hayride in Indiana that doesn’t pull any punches, and we dare you to get through it… if you can.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Only In Indiana

The Decadent Breakfasts At Rize In Indiana Will Have Your Mouth Watering In No Time

Some restaurants are simply legendary. There’s one of these hot spots in just about every town — you’ll recognize it by the massive line flooding out the front door and around the corner — and when we say the wait is worth it, it’s worth it. There’s a little shop in Indiana – with three locations total – where the breakfasts are so amazing that any wait is worth it; the best news of all? Usually, that wait isn’t too long, but it’s definitely worth it. Rize might just be – wait for it – the best breakfast in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Indiana Ghost Story That Will Leave You Absolutely Baffled

There are plenty of haunted places worth exploring in the Hoosier state, from tunnels and bridges to cemeteries and libraries. While we have no shortage of Indiana ghost stories, no ghost story is as endearing or baffling as this particular tale. Indiana Dunes National Park is an amazingly beautiful place, but did you know that […] The post The Indiana Ghost Story That Will Leave You Absolutely Baffled appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

This Might Just Be The Single Most Romantic Getaway Destination In All Of Indiana

Who says Indiana can’t be romantic? We sure don’t! Sure, nobody’s going to think about Indy like they will, say, somewhere like Paris – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of romantically wonderful things to do right here within the boundaries of the Hoosier State, too. In fact, Indiana is home to a wonderful […] The post This Might Just Be The Single Most Romantic Getaway Destination In All Of Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In Indiana Is Perfect For Fall

Few things scream “IT’S FALL” louder than a creepy-themed road trip, are we right? We sure think so, but hey, we might be biased. In the event that you agree, though (and we think you do), how about another awesome creepy road trip in Indiana that’ll take you to some of the downright spookiest places in the Hoosier State? It’s a day trip, and the entire thing should have around four hours of drive time, depending on if/where you decide to stop and how long you choose to stay in those places. We’ll begin our trip at what remains of the old Central State Hospital, in Indianapolis, and from there we’ll check out six incredibly creepy places in beautiful Indiana. This trip is absolutely perfect for ushering in the spookiest time of year!
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Ice#Ice Creams#Food Drink#Sundae#Indy
Only In Indiana

Admission-Free, The Sidney And Lois Eskenazi Museum Of Art In Indiana Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Did you know that tucked away in Bloomington, Indiana, there’s an absolutely incredible art museum featuring more than 40,000 individual works of art? It’s true – the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art is an incredible place where you can go to relax and learn something at the same time, and better yet: admission […] The post Admission-Free, The Sidney And Lois Eskenazi Museum Of Art In Indiana Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Don’t Miss The 11 Best Stargazing Events That Will Light Up The Indiana Sky In 2022

Every year, there are a number of fabulously exciting celestial events in Indiana (and everywhere else, really) happening in the skies above us. They range from the average (like full or new moons) to the extraordinary (planetary conjunctions, anyone?), but no matter where in the Hoosier state you are, 2022 is sure to be a […] The post Don’t Miss The 11 Best Stargazing Events That Will Light Up The Indiana Sky In 2022 appeared first on Only In Your State.
ASTRONOMY
Only In Indiana

Experience Indiana’s Best Authentic Spaghetti At Iaria’s Italian Restaurant

When it comes to comfort food, does it really get any better than an amazing plate of spaghetti? We here at Only In Your State sure do love our comfort food – especially when it’s spaghetti. Well, there’s a little family-owned restaurant in Indy that’s been making the best pasta and Italian dishes you’ll ever eat for longer than we can remember; it’s called Iaria’s Italian Restaurant, and it’s 100% worth the trek should you decide to come to visit. Looking for the best spaghetti in Indiana? You’ve found it.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

You’ll Want To Cross These 10 Amazing Covered Bridges In Indiana

Did you know there were nearly 100 historic wooden-covered bridges in the state of Indiana? Fourteen of these historic bridges were constructed before the 1870s. Furthermore, Parke County brags about being the capital for covered bridges in the United States with a grand total of 31 covered bridges. Alright, enough with the historical facts. Here […] The post You’ll Want To Cross These 10 Amazing Covered Bridges In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Indiana

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Indiana Costs $175 Or Less A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

All the amenities of modern life are nice, aren’t they? Wifi, flat-screen TVs, smartphones… you know. That kind of stuff. They’re nice, but sometimes, they can all get pretty overwhelming. Sometimes, we crave a simpler, quieter life, if only for a few days. If you feel that last sentence just a bit too hard then […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Indiana Costs $175 Or Less A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Quiet Your Restless Spirit On This Enchantingly Gorgeous Indiana River Trail

Tucked away in quiet Spencer, Indiana, is Green’s Bluff Nature Preserve. Established in 1985, this preserve is a wonderful example of the diversity in Indiana’s landscapes. Here, you’ll encounter features like bluffs, uplands, ravines, steep cliffs, and even karst features. Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful hike in Indiana, which is sure to […] The post Quiet Your Restless Spirit On This Enchantingly Gorgeous Indiana River Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Escape To A Waterfall And Stunning Lake Views On Indiana’s Kokiwanee Nature Preserve Trail

It’s no secret that Indiana is full of beautiful places that could readily pass as being straight out of a fairy tale. Incredibly scenic state parks like Turkey Run, Clifty Falls, and McCormick’s Creek serve as excellent examples of this kind of surreal beauty. Don’t get us wrong – these state parks are amazing, but […] The post Escape To A Waterfall And Stunning Lake Views On Indiana’s Kokiwanee Nature Preserve Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Historic Irvington Halloween Festival Might Just Be The Best Fall Festival In The Midwest

What a magical time of year autumn is, right? The leaves are changing from lush green to brilliant hues of red, yellow, and orange, and the air’s got that little hint of chilliness to it – especially at night. It’s breezy and fall leaves drift on the wind. What better way to celebrate this lovely […] The post The Historic Irvington Halloween Festival Might Just Be The Best Fall Festival In The Midwest appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Celebrate The Beauty Of The Hoosier State On Indiana’s Beautiful Sycamore Loop Trail

Indiana is a state where hiking year-round is usually no problem, even when it’s snowy and cold. The Hoosier State is beautiful, with so many trails and routes to choose from and plenty of opportunities for amazing photos or selfies within nature’s beauty. Let’s take a look at one of Indiana’s lesser-appreciated trails; it’s one […] The post Celebrate The Beauty Of The Hoosier State On Indiana’s Beautiful Sycamore Loop Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Barbersville In Indiana

Most people might not be aware that there are quite a few abandoned towns across Indiana, better known as ghost towns. While many of these abandoned places in Indiana are pretty harmless, most have history there that can be quite fascinating to learn. However, there is one Indiana ghost town people tend to shy away […] The post Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Barbersville In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

It’s Impossible To Forget The Horrible Ice Storm That Ravaged Indiana In 1991

Indiana is well known for its terrifying storms. While most people think of nasty tornadoes or blinding snowstorms when they think of our humble state, true Hoosiers know that ice storms are some of the worst around – way worse than your average blizzard. Take a look at this terrifying 1991 ice storm in Indiana, […] The post It’s Impossible To Forget The Horrible Ice Storm That Ravaged Indiana In 1991 appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Visit These 9 Creepy Ghost Towns In Indiana At Your Own Risk

If you’re feeling adventurous or brave, you will be happy to know there are a lot of ghost towns in Indiana. Some of these towns are believed to be haunted, and others are just referred to as the extinct or forgotten towns of Indiana. For one reason or another, these are towns in Indiana people […] The post Visit These 9 Creepy Ghost Towns In Indiana At Your Own Risk appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Only In Indiana

8K+
Followers
534
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Indiana is for people who LOVE the Hoosier State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy