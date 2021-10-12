River Stomp Bluegrass Festival has successful second year
The 2021 River Stomp Bluegrass Festival at the Whitley County Fairgrounds brought out people of all ages over the weekend. Community members enjoyed camping, musical entertainment, inflatables, shopping, food, pumpkin painting and other games during the two-day event. River Stomp is a nonprofit bluegrass musical festival meant to bring the community together while promoting local artists and bluegrass music in the region. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley.www.thetimestribune.com
