Mcallen, TX

McAllen Commissioner To Step Down To Run For County Judge

By Roxanne Garcia
kurv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA McAllen city commissioner is stepping down to pursue a challenge to Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. Tania Ramirez will seek to win the Democratic nomination for county judge during a March primary. The McAllen City Commission will declare her District Four council seat vacant at their next meeting and will seek a replacement in a special election. Ramirez will continue to serve as a commissioner until her replacement is elected.

www.kurv.com

