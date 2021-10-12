McAllen Commissioner To Step Down To Run For County Judge
A McAllen city commissioner is stepping down to pursue a challenge to Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. Tania Ramirez will seek to win the Democratic nomination for county judge during a March primary. The McAllen City Commission will declare her District Four council seat vacant at their next meeting and will seek a replacement in a special election. Ramirez will continue to serve as a commissioner until her replacement is elected.www.kurv.com
