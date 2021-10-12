Motor City Hoops Podcast: Detroit Pistons Basketball is Back!

The MotorCityHoops Podcast is joined by Jordan Lederman (@PistonsThoughts) to take a look at the first two preseason games for the Pistons. Not only do we breakdown and analyze what we saw from these games, but also take a look at what it means for the regular season. Saddiq Bey’s aggressiveness, Jerami Grant’s progression, Kelly Olynyk’s offense, and the second unit are all discussed. All of that and more, including Ben Wallace joining the organization in an official capacity, during the 313 portion of the episode.