New BMW M4 GT4 racecar could launch in 2023

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Sportscar365, citing BMW Motorsport director Mike Krack, a new BMW M4 GT4 racecar is in development and will arrive in 2023. The car is based on the G82 M4 road car and will replace the current generation F84 M4 GT4. Introduced for the 2018 racing season, the BMW M4 GT4 is a serious piece of machinery. This isn’t an M4 with some BMW M stickers on it, this car was crowned “Race Car of the Year” at the Professional MotorSport World Expo Awards! Last season, it won three GS Class IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge races, nine SRO Pirelli GT4 SprintX races, and the SRO Intercontinental GT Indianapolis 8 Hour for the GT4 Class.

