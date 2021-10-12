New BMW M4 GT4 racecar could launch in 2023

Gurugram (Haryana), [India], October 14 (ANI/ Business Wire India): BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in the country. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai exclusively for the Indian market, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships from today onwards. The long-wheelbase 'Gran Limousine' Iconic Edition is the latest addition to the BMW 3 Series family. It is the long-wheelbase version of the highly successful BMW 3 Series. It has been launched in India considering the clientele's preference for long sedans. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition takes on the position of the longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment and sets a new benchmark in the class. It offers sportiness, comfort and innovations exclusively for the Indian market. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW India will celebrate this festive season with the launch of three fascinating limited editions across its product range. The 3 Series Gran Limousine has set a new standard in luxury with its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance. We are delighted to present the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition with an enhanced, unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as their families. Limited units of this 'Iconic Edition' Gran Limousine are tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment." The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition blends the joy of driving and the outstanding comfort of an extremely spacious sedan. The grandeur rises many notches higher, thanks to a modern design with a larger, elongated body and bigger rear doors. Due to the extended wheelbase, there is more room to unwind, more legroom for rear passengers and a pleasant seating experience even on long journeys. The powerful engine ensures thrilling performance and acceleration. The long list of indulgence features such as BMW Iconic Glow Kidney Grille, Exclusive Crystal Gear Shift Knob, Rear Seat Headrest Cushion, Panorama Glass Sunroof, Comfort Seats in front, bespoke 'Vernasca' leather upholstery, luxurious rear seat, Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, Ambient Lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Wireless Charging adds to its appeal. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) and one petrol variant (BMW 330Li Luxury Line) which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are - BMW 330Li Iconic Edition : INR 53,50,000BMW 320Ld Iconic Edition : INR 54,90,000 Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

