Microsoft and Nvidia created the world's largest, most powerful language model to date, but it's still biased

In context: The costs associated with AI model training have dropped more than 100 times between 2017 and 2019, yet they remain prohibitive for most startups to this day. This naturally favors large companies like Nvidia and Microsoft, who are using incredible amounts of engineering talent and money to create ever-larger and more capable AI models for use in natural language processing, enhancing search engine results, improving self-driving technology, and more. Scaling them up is the easy part -- quantifying and removing bias is a problem that has yet to be solved.